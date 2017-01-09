US: Taxing times – ANZ

US: Taxing times – ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at ANZ point out that US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin was interviewed on CNBC overnight and he stated that “we have a very detailed plan on tax reform” and he “couldn’t be more excited about its prospects”.
Key Quotes
“He expects details will be released later this month, with the ultimate goal of getting the corporate tax rate down to 15%, although he noted that “wherever we end up, the objective is to get a competitive business rate.” Now given that market appears to have priced out any prospects of reforms from the Trump administration, any progress on that front will arguably be viewed positively. However, markets seem to be taking a sceptical view for now, and certainly the USD was knocked a little lower by his additional comment that a weaker dollar is “somewhat better” for US trade.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.