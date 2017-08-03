US T-Bond Futures: Weak daily volatility should contain any pullbacks - Natixis

Micaella Feldstein, Research Analyst at Natixis, expects that the weak daily volatility of T-Bond Futures should contain any pullbacks, especially since the daily stochastic is close to the oversold territory. Under these conditions, a pullback below the support at 148.13 (lower band of daily Bollinger) is unlikely.

Key Quotes

“Watch out rather for rebounds towards 150.09 (daily Bollinger moving average) before 150.27 (weekly Bollinger moving average) and 152.09 (upper band of daily Bollinger). There will need to be a breakout above this last level to envisage a pronounced recovery towards 154.09 (Fibonacci projection), 155.07 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 173.09-145.28 wave), and possibly 156.13.”

“Support levels are located around 148.10-148.13, at 147.08, at 145.28-146 and at 144.20.”