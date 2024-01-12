US: Surprisingly high inflation can hurt USD if monetary policy is perceived to be too dovish – Commerzbank

What does Thursday's US inflation data tell us? Ulrich Leuchtmann, Head of FX and Commodity Research at Commerzbank, analyzes why USD exchange rates did not make huge jumps after the data was released.
Where is the USD euphoria?
US consumer prices rose 0.3% in December from November on a seasonally adjusted basis. The median estimate of analysts was for a 0.2% increase. The core rate was 0.3% vs. November, in line with the median estimate. This was not a massive shock, but a small deviation from the analyst consensus, hardly significant.
Shouldn't we have expected more USD euphoria? After all, this result calls into question the image of a Fed that (a) will soon have room to cut rates and (b) will use it boldly. Well, with his recent very dovish comments at the December FOMC press conference, Fed Chairman Jay Powell may have given some observers the impression that he is not the tough inflation fighter (a sort of Paul Volcker 2.0) that he liked to portray himself as not so long ago.
However, this possible new image of the Fed changes the elasticity of USD exchange rates to inflation news. The less the US monetary authorities appear to be active inflation fighters, the less USD-positive high inflation data will appear.
In fact, if monetary policy is perceived to be too dovish, surprisingly high inflation can actually hurt the Dollar. We are nowhere near that point. But Thursday's reaction in the currency market already points to a bit of an image problem that the Fed is facing right now. This is something to keep an eye on in the near future!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1000 amid subdued US Dollar
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest uptick but stays below 1.1000 early Friday. The pair benefits from a renewed US Dollar weakness, induced by the dovish Fed expectations. Escalating geopolitical tensions cap the pair's upside. US data next in focus.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2750 after UK data
GBP/USD trades in a tight channel above 1.2750 on Friday. The data from the UK showed that monthly real GDP expanded by 0.3% in November, while Industrial Production contracted by 0.1% on a yearly basis. Market focus shifts to US PPI data.
Gold price benefits from Middle East tensions, looks to US PPI for fresh impetus
Gold price (XAU/USD) builds on the previous day's recovery from a one-month low, around the $2,013 region, representing the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and gains positive traction for the second successive day on Friday.
Dissecting the $4.6 billion Bitcoin ETF debut: New capital or clever shuffle?
After the successful launch of 11 Bitcoin spot ETFs on Thursday, all eyes were set on the flows. In other words, how much capital would come into the ETFs after the historic approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.
US PPI Preview: Another positive surprise in the pipeline? Premium
The acceleration of the US PPI is anticipated to continue. In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts the inflation tracked by PPI to edge a tad higher in the last month of 2023, following the previous flat reading and October’s 0.4% monthly decline.