US supersonic bombers conduct exercise over Korean Peninsula ahead of Trump’s visit

Bloomberg reports a story published by the Associated Press, citing that two US supersonic bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula for bombing exercises in order to display a show of force against North Korea ahead of President Donald Trump's first official visit to Asia.

Key Points:

‘A South Korean military official said Friday the B-1B bombers based in Guam were escorted by two South Korean F-16 fighter jets during the drills Thursday at a field near the South's eastern coast. The drills simulated attacks on land targets, but didn't involve live weapons, said the official, who did not want to be named, citing office rules.

North Korea's state media denounced the exercise as a "surprise nuclear strike drill" and says "gangster-like U.S. imperialists" are seeking to ignite a nuclear war.’