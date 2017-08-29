US: Strong economic releases suggests recovery on track for now - ANZ

US: Strong economic releases suggests recovery on track for now - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
US wholesale inventories (July P) came in a touch stronger than expected while durable goods were up 0.6%, with non-durables were up 0.1%, notes the analysis team at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“Separately, the advanced trade balance came in at -$65.1bn, from -$64.0 previously. On an annual basis, both exports and imports expanded. Exports were up 4.2% y/y, with shipments of industrial supplies (+14.2%), outweighing declines in consumer and auto shipments. On the import side, capital goods were up 10.1% y/y, suggesting some firming of investment, while consumer goods imports rose 0.2%.”
“Dallas Fed manufacturing came in at 17.0. Production was at 20.3, slightly slower than the pace of July, while the new orders and the growth rate of orders indexes ticked down, but in positive territory. Upward pressure on prices and wages increased in August too. The ISM for August is due later this week, but all the regional surveys through August have suggested production/activity is upbeat pre-Harvey.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.