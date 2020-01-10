Analysts at TD Securities note that the US jobless claims fell to 214K from 223K, below the 220K consensus and suggests that the pattern is consistent with the recent rise being due to seasonal adjustment issues and not a meaningful change in the trend.
Key Quotes
“The four-week average fell to 224K from 233K. The last three weeks have averaged 220K, fairly close to the trend through November. (Claims averaged 217K in the first 11 months of the year.) The weekly Bloomberg consumer comfort index rose 1.2 points to 65.1, a 19-year high.”
“Fedspeak echoed recent messaging, with policy on hold unless there is a "material" change in the outlook.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Traders await crucial US NFP release
The EUR/USD market appears to have turned indecisive ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report for December. The currency pair charted a Doji candle Thursday. An above-forecast US data could yield a bearish daily close.
GBP/USD consolidates losses amid pre-NFP lull
GBP/USD in on a road to recovery but remains below the 1.31 handle ahead of the London open on Friday. Traders will keep an eye on political news for immediate direction ahead of the US employment data.
Will 2020's First NFP Report Help the Dollar?
It has been a good week so far for the US dollar and on the eve of the first employment report of the year, the greenback extended its gains against all of the major currencies. The rally was fueled by the record breaking moves in ...
Gold: On a slippery ground below $1550 as trade sentiment stays positive
Gold prices extend declines below $1,550, at $1,548.55 currently, during the early Friday. The yellow metal has been under pressure off-late, mainly due to the de-escalation of odds favoring the US-Iran war.
USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP
USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent to a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict. The side trend is likely to extend into Europe ahead of the key US payrolls data.