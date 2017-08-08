US: Streak of economic optimism continues - IBD/TIPP Poll

US: Streak of economic optimism continues - IBD/TIPP PollBy Eren Sengezer
"The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, a leading national poll on consumer confidence, showed positive momentum this month, climbing 4.6 percent to 52.2 and above the 12-month average of 51," the Investor's Business Daily (IBD) TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP) said on Tuesday.
Key highlights:
- This marks the eleventh consecutive month in positive territory, which is the longest stretch in more than a decade
- It is also the highest reading since March, ending a slight four-month slide
- The overall economic optimism reading is notable because it stands in sharp contrast to President Trump’s approval ratings, which dropped across all measures of the separate Presidential Leadership Index
- It’s not unprecedented for people to be unhappy with the president while the economy performs well, but it is rare
