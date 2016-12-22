US stocks turn midly positive in quiet trade

On the last trading day before Christmas, major US equity indices opened lower but quickly retreated into positive territory in what could be termed as subdued session ahead of an extended weekend in the US.

At the time of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 7-points to 19,925, while the broader S&P 500 Index was up 2-points at 2,263. Meanwhile, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose by 6-points, to 5,453.

Although, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq index were seen struggling to hold on to their weekly gains, Dow remains on track to post its seventh straight weekly gain, matching its longest winning in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Trading volume are expected to remain subdued on Friday as investors prepare for Christmas celebrations this weekend, which could eventually lead to some consolidation following the recent up-surge led by optimism that President-elect Donald Trump's aggressive fiscal policies would lead to faster US economic growth.

