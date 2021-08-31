US Stocks: TSLA, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, FB, SQ Technical analysis forecast & trading [Video]

US Stocks Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast overview:
Stocks bullish until Wed/thursday which are the corrective swing days in TradingLounge's Bullish Weekly Cycle.

Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
Amazon AMZN  Elliott Wave (c) of b) of A of (4).
Alphabet GOOGL  Elliott Wave (iv) of v) of 5 of (3).
Apple AAPL  Elliott Wave v) of 5 of (3).
Square SQ  Elliott Wave bearish count starting to gain weight, that is Wave (4).
Facebook FB  Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 5 of (3).
Tesla TSLA  Elliott Wave (v) of c) of B of (4).

Shortcuts to what you want:
00:00 Amazon Elliott Wave Analysis.
05:00 Alphabet Elliott Wave Analysis.
06:14 Apple Elliott Wave Analysis.
10:33 Square Elliott Wave Analysis.
14:38 Facebook Elliott Wave Analysis.
16:57 Tesla Elliott Wave Analysis.
21:00 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.

 

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.

Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.

The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.

