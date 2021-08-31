US Stocks: TSLA, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, FB, SQ Technical analysis forecast & trading [Video]

US Stocks Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast overview:
Stocks bullish until Wed/thursday which are the corrective swing days in TradingLounge's Bullish Weekly Cycle.
Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave (c) of b) of A of (4).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave (iv) of v) of 5 of (3).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave v) of 5 of (3).
Square SQ Elliott Wave bearish count starting to gain weight, that is Wave (4).
Facebook FB Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 5 of (3).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave (v) of c) of B of (4).
Shortcuts to what you want:
00:00 Amazon Elliott Wave Analysis.
05:00 Alphabet Elliott Wave Analysis.
06:14 Apple Elliott Wave Analysis.
10:33 Square Elliott Wave Analysis.
14:38 Facebook Elliott Wave Analysis.
16:57 Tesla Elliott Wave Analysis.
21:00 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.1800 inside short-term rising channel
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 despite refreshing multi-day high at the week’s start. The major currency pair remains inside an ascending trend channel formation established since August 20. Firmer RSI, sustained trading above 200-SMA also favors buyers.
GBP/USD: Teases bearish cross below 1.3800
GBP/USD keeps the week-start inactivity around the mid 1.3700s during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, bears remain hopeful as the Daily Moving Averages (DMAs) hint at a bearish cross as the prices remain below an important resistance line stretched from June 01.
Dogecoin buyers nowhere to be seen as DOGE price dips lower
Dogecoin (DOGE) is in a bit of pause mode as buyers have not been able to push prices above $0.30. After the correction DOGE had on August 24, price action has refrained from paring back those losses with the break of the green ascending trend line.
Week Ahead: US jobs, Eurozone inflation and OPEC
The S&P500 and Nasdaq renew record after Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Gold gained, and oil advanced. Attention now shifts to the Eurozone inflation and US jobs data. Elsewhere, OPEC is expected to stick to its production revival plan at this week’s meeting.