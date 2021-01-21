Here is what you need to know on Thursday 21 January 2021:

European indices were broadly stronger on Thursday with the Dax trading 0.2% higher, Eurostoxx +0.1% and the FTSE up 0.1%.

US futures were positive with Dow futures showing a 0.1% rise, S&P up 0.2% and Nasdaq up 0.5%.

Wall Street saw record highs on Wednesday as optimism from President Joe Biden's inauguration and hopes for further stimulus boosted equity markets. European markets continued this rally on Thursday with the ECB stimulus still in place. Oil stocks were lagging with President Biden recommitting to the Paris climate change accord and having a more environmentally friendly agenda.

US Jobless claims fell last week, US housing starts rose and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey rose.

The ECB, as expected, left rates unchanged. The ECB increased the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by €500 billion to a total of €1,850 billion. The ECB also extended purchases under PEPP to at least the end of March 2022.

Earlier the Bank of Japan (BoJ) left rates unchanged. In the UK, the Confederation of British Industry survey fell to -17 from zero in October as UK manufacturers worried about Covid and Brexit difficulties.

EU car sales are expected to suffer in early 2021 according to a note from UBS. Economists at Bank of America see UK inflation peaking at 2.1% in November 2021 but do not see any need for the Bank of England to restrict stimulus.

Technology stocks continued to be boosted on the back of Netflix’s (NFLX) strong performance and Sage group reporting strong revenue. Intel (INTC) and IBM report earnings after the close on Thursday. Tesla (TSLA) vehicle registrations for Q4 increased by 63% versus a year earlier according to data from Cross-Sell.

Berenberg increased its Citigroup (C) price target from $55 to $70. Morgan Stanley increased its price target for Apple (AAPL) from $144 to $152.

Earnings

Premarket

Home BancShares (HOMB)

Union Pacific (UNP)

Westamerica Banc (WABC)

Banc of California (BANC)

Truist Financial (TFC)

Sandvik (SDVKY)

LSI Industries (LYTS)

MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)

M&T Bank (MTB)

FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

Northern Trust (NTRS)

Webster Financial (WBS)

American National (AMNB)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

Baker Hughes (BKR)

Travelers Companies (TRV)

BankUnited (BKU)

KeyCorp (KEY)

Insteel Industries (IIIN)

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

WNS (Holdings) (WNS)

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Signature Bank (SBNY)

TAL Education (TAL)

Kasikornbank Public Co (KPCP)

After Market

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

PPG Industries (PPG)

Independent Bank (INDB)

National Bank Holdings (NBHC)

Atlantic Capital (ACBI)

Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

Seagate Technology (STX)

Forestar Gr (FOR)

Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

People's United Finl (PBCT)

SVB Financial (SIVB)

1st Source (SRCE)

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

Bank OZK (OZK)

Trustco Bank (TRST)

CSX (CSX)

Banner (BANR)

Associated Banc (ASB)

IBM (IBM)

County Bancorp (ICBK)

Intel (INTC)

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

