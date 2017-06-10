US stocks retreat on jobs data, but remain on track for solid weekly gains

US stocks retreat on jobs data, but remain on track for solid weekly gainsBy Haresh Menghani
On the last trading day of the week, major US equity indices witnessed a mildly weaker opening as investors digested a messy monthly jobs report.
The headline NFP print showed the US employment fell in September for the first time in seven years, primarily impacted by two recent hurricanes - Harvey and Irma. However, the unemployment rate fell to a sixteen year low level of 4.2% and stubbornly low wage growth also bettered expectations.
• US: Total nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 33,000 in September
During the opening hour of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 20-points to 22,754, while the broader S&P 500 Index slipped 4-points to 2,548. Meanwhile, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was down nearly 5-points to 6,580.
Despite a modest decline, all the three major indices remain on track for a week of solid gains. Both the Dow and S&P were poised for the fourth consecutive week, while Nasdaq set for its second straight positive week.
Investors will now take cuse from comments by influential FOMC members, namely - New York Fed President William Dudley, Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.
