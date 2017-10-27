US stocks rally, tech giants lead the pack

Another day, another record high for US stocks

Today's rally led by tech stocks

Major US indices hit fresh record highs this Friday on the back of forecast-beating results from tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft.

At the time of writing, the Nasdaq Composite index is trading at 7,000 levels; up 2.18 percent on the day. The tech index has added 30 percent to its value this year.

As per Reuters report, "Amazon jumped as much 12.8 percent after reporting a quarterly sales surge." Shares in Google's parent company, Alphabet ticked up by 6.4 percent after it reported a revenue boost from advertising sales.

The stocks also received a boost from the stronger US Q3 preliminary GDP reading. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) data showed the US economy expanded 3 percent in the third quarter. The upbeat GDP figure is likely to cement the Dec Fed rate hike expectations.