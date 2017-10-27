US stocks mixed after upbeat GDP, Nasdaq outperform on solid tech earnings

Major US equity indices witnessed a rather mixed opening on the last trading day of the week, with technology stocks outperforming the broader indices.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index pushed higher, climbing 80-points to 6,636 in wake of blowout quarterly earnings reports by Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Intel.

Investors also cheered the advance US GDP estimate that showed economy expanded at a solid 3.0% annualized pace during the third-quarter, for a second straight quarter and despite damages caused by two hurricanes.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged behind and slipped around 25-points to 23,377, while the broader S&P 500 Index added nearly 7-points to 2,567.

Among other notable individual moves, shares J.C. Penney plunged 26% after the company issued a profit warning for the third quarter and full year. Shares of Mattel also dropped in excess of 20%, for the second consecutive session, after the toy maker posted a surprise loss for the quarter.