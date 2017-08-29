US stocks knocked down on escalating N. Korean tensions

US stocks knocked down on escalating N. Korean tensionsBy Haresh Menghani
Major US equity indices opened sharply lower on Tuesday and were being weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula.
Global risk appetite took a sharp knock on Tuesday as North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch over Japanese territory reignited geopolitical tensions. The US President Donald Trump responded by saying that "all options are on the table", which continue driving investors towards assets perceived as safer rather than equities.
• North Korea escalates geopolitical risk - BBH
A sharp upsurge in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), and tumbling US Treasury bond yields further reinforced the prevalent risk-off environment and diminishing appetite for riskier assets, like equities.
During the opening hour of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down around 60-points to 21,746, while the broader S&P 500 Index lost 8-points to 2,435. Meanwhile, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index slipped nearly 25-points to 6,258.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.