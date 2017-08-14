US stocks jump during early trade as N. Korea tensions easeBy Haresh Menghani
Major US equity indices witnessed a strong opening on Monday and managed to recover part of last week's sharp declines, marking the biggest weekly drop in months.
Receding fears of an imminent war between the US and N. Korea triggered a fresh wave of global risk aversion trade and helped boost investors' appetite for riskier assets - like equities.
Adding to this, fading prospects of any additional Fed rate hike action by the end of this year, following Friday's weaker-than-expected US consumer price data further supported the latest leg of strong rally in the US equity markets.
During the opening hour of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 130-points, back closer to the 22,000 mark, while the broader S&P 500 Index gained around 20-points to 2,461. Meanwhile, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed the markets and climbed over 60-poiints to move back above the 6,300 round figure mark.
There were no market moving economic releases on Monday. Hence, focus would remain on Tuesday's monthly US retail sales ahead of the minutes from the Fed’s latest monetary policy meeting, due for release on Wednesday.
