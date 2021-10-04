US Stocks: Intellia Therapeutics Inc(NTLA) & Zillow (Z) technical analysis [Video]

US Stocks Intellia Therapeutics Inc(NTLA) & Zillow (Z) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
00:00 Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Elliott Wave Analysis.
02:20 Zillow (Z) Elliott Wave Analysis.
04:35 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
Intellia Therapeutics Inc.,
NTLA: Daily Elliott Wave Chart.
I changed the count a bit to possibly fit what is happening now. We could see further upside soon.
Zillow Class C Group Inc.,
Z: Daily Elliott Wave Chart.
The second black horizontal line from the top is the 38.2% of the advance in wave(3), therefore I would expect some support soon.
