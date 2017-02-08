US stocks higher during early trade, Dow hits 22,000 milestone

US stocks markets witnessed yet another positive opening on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising for the seventh straight session and breaking above the 22,000 milestone.

Today's rally comes on the back of strong rally of over 6% in the shares of Apple. The world's largest publicly listed company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, and iPhone sales, and drove the broader markets.

At the time of writing, DJIA was up nearly 60-points to 22,015, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added around 18-points to 6,380. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 Index underperformed the markets and tread water near yesterday's closing level of 2,476.

On the economic data front, ADP report showed private sector hiring remained strong in July as employers added 178K new jobs during the month, though slightly lower than consensus estimates. The report pointed to a possible stronger reading from Friday's official NFP print and added to the prevalent positive market sentiment.

