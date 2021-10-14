US Stocks Forecast: Wall Street stocks soar

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • S&P 500 SPX gained 74.35 points, or 1.70%.
  • Nasdaq Composite IXIC gained 248.97 points, or 1.71%.
  • The DJI rose 532.21 points, ending up 1.55%.

US stocks charged higher on Thursday on strong earnings from companies including Morgan Stanley and UnitedHealth. Additionally, US data came in contrary to the inflation theme as well, cooling fears of stagflation. 

As for the performance of the benchmarks, the S&P 500 added 74.35 points, or 1.70%, to end at 4,438.15 points, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 248.97 points, or 1.71%, to 14,824.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJI gained 532.21 points, or 1.55%, to 34,910.02. As for industry performaces, the technology sector was the strongest in the S&P with giants Microsoft Corp MSFT and Apple Inc AAPL climbing. Individual shares in the financial bloc, Citigroup C, Bank of America Corp BAC and Morgan Stanley MS were firmer following results that were released that topped quarterly earnings estimates.

US data dials down inflation nerves

Meanwhile, US data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell close to a 19-month low, and a separate report showed producer prices eased in September to the lowest level this year as airline passenger service costs plunged. The seasonally adjusted PPI rose 0.5%, compared with a 0.7% gain in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday. The latest print was the lowest since December.

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 4444.2
Today Daily Change 78.90
Today Daily Change % 1.81
Today daily open 4365.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4380.32
Daily SMA50 4438.88
Daily SMA100 4369.76
Daily SMA200 4172.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 4374.8
Previous Daily Low 4329.2
Previous Weekly High 4430.8
Previous Weekly Low 4278.4
Previous Monthly High 4550.75
Previous Monthly Low 4304.4
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4357.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4346.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 4338.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 4310.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 4292.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 4383.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 4402.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 4429.27

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggling with the 1.1600 level

EUR/USD struggling with the 1.1600 level

The shared currency was unable to take advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness, with the pair trading at around 1.1600. EUR/USD at risk of falling towards fresh 2021 lows.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3700 as dollar stays on the back foot

GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3700 as dollar stays on the back foot

GBP/USD pair retreated modestly after climbing to a fresh three-week high of 1.3735 but doesn't seem to be having a difficult time staying afloat in the positive territory above 1.3700. The mid-tier data releases from the US failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls battling to take over the $1,800 level

Gold bulls battling to take over the $1,800 level

US Treasury yields remain depressed near fresh weekly lows, weighing on the greenback. Wall Street is up, backed by better than expected earnings reports from big names. XAU/USD retains its bullish stance, despite being overbought in the near term.

Gold News

Ethereum Classic price will tap $280 by early 2022

Ethereum Classic price will tap $280 by early 2022

How are future Ethereum Classic price levels determined if they have never traded at those price levels before? A series of different types of analysis should be completed to speculate and project a future price range...

Read more

Markets gain ground despite resurgent energy fears

Markets gain ground despite resurgent energy fears

Rising energy prices have done little to stifle market optimism today, with improving US banks earnings and jobless claims helping sentiment.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures