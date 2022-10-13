- US stocks rebound in midday trade despite the US CPI print.
- Bulls have stepped in at a bargain on Wall Street.
US stocks are roaring back into positive territory, putting on a short squeeze following the pre-market and opening sell-off that ensued on the back of red-hot Consumer Price Index data. Stocks plunged to lows for the year but bulls moved in at a big discount, sending the Dow Jones and S&P 500 higher by as much as 2% at one point.
Red hot US CPI
Trading was dominated by the release of consumer price figures:
- US CPI (MoM) Sep: 0.4% (est 0.2%; prev 0.1%).
- US CPI (Y0Y) Sep: 8.2% (est 8.1%; prev 8.3%).
- US CPI Core (M0M) Sep: 0.6% (est 0.2%; prev 0.6%).
- US CPI Core (Y0Y) Sep: 6.6% (est 6.5%; prev 6.3%).
Core CPI gained at its highest annual pace in 40 years, rising 0.6% for the month and 6.6% for the year and Fed funds futures are now pricing in 75 bps in December, up from 50. Moreover, terminal rate expectations rose to 4.85% in March. As a consequence, the 10-year Treasury yield rallied to 4.080% while the 2-year yield was up to 4.535%.
The report follows data on Wednesday that showed US producer prices increased more than expected in September and combined with CPI, traders in the money markets are pricing in a near 91% odds of a fourth straight 75-basis-point hike by the Fed at its meeting next month, with some also pricing in a 9% chance of a 100 bps rise.
Nevertheless, some price discovery is coming into the markets ahead of the third-quarter earnings at the end o the week while the indexes trail along the bottom of a 50% correction of the March 2020 rally. At 1.33 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 851 points, or 2.93%, at 30,062 and had recovered from the low of the day down at 28,660.94. The S&P 500 was up 93.80 points to 2.62% while the Nasdaq Composite was up 253 points, or 2.34%%, at 11,037.
S&P 500 weekly chart
At a 50% mark of the March 2020 bull market, the index is carving out an M-formation that would be respected to see the market move in on the neckline with a 50% mean reversion falling in at the month's highs so far near 3,806.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs toward 0.9800 amid improving market mood
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 0.9800 during the American trading hours on Thursday. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment causes the greenback to lose interest as a safe haven despite the hot September inflation report.
GBP/USD extends rally beyond 1.1300
GBP/USD has extended its rally in the second half of the day and advanced to a fresh weekly high beyond 1.1300. The renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback and market expectation for the UK government to make changes to the mini budget fuel the pair's upside.
Gold: XAUUSD´s bounce from a 2-week low lacks follow-through
XAUUSD recovered as the dollar changed course and trades back above the $1,660 level. It seems market players are happy enough that there is no higher chance of a 100 bps rate hike coming up.
Analyst predicts massive breakout in crypto, BTC to $10,000 or $29,000?
Justin Bennett, a crypto analyst observed the trend in the crypto market capitalization excluding Bitcoin and predicted a massive breakout.
MRNA jumps on Merck (MRK) option
Moderna was one of the hot stocks of the covid era before eventually winding down as it appeared we had finally overcome the scourge of covid.