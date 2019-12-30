US stocks are positioned for growth in 2020 - Bloomberg

US equities have rallied close to 30% this year and will likely remain better bid in 2020, as historical data shows very big years in stocks rarely precede recessions.
When the S&P 500 has risen 20% or more over a calendar year, it’s had positive returns in the next one-two-thirds of the time. Average gains were more than 6.5%, according to Bespoke Investment Group.
Also, since 1930, there have been 17 calendar years in which the S&P 500 gained 25% or more. A recession followed three times - in 1990, 1981 and 1937.
Indeed past performance isn’t always indicative of future results. That said, there are more positive data right now than negative, as pointed out by Katerina Simonetti, a senior vice president at UBS Financial Services while talking to Bloomberg.
As a result, the probability of equities putting on a good show next year is high.
The yen bulls expecting big gains in 2020 could be left disappointed. The anti-risk Japanese yen often benefits from risk aversion in the stock markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
