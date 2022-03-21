US Stocks: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Tesla, Meta, Square, Microsoft, JPM, BAC Elliott Wave [Video]

US Stocks Market Summary ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS Tesla (TSLA) Amazon (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Alphabet (GOOGL) Facebook (FB) Meta Platforms (META) Microsoft (MSFT) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Technical Analysis & Day Trading Strategies.
Stock strategies and analysis overview: It's possible that lows are in for Indices and stocks, however we must move passed the current rally to confirm a bullish market and require a strong long trade set up, before entering the long side of the market.
Stocks are in the later stages of the move up, but will still take a good few sessions to top and turn lower and that top will be the set up for long trades, or it will be the top for the next leg lower.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
