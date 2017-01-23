US stock trade with negative bias during opening hour

Major US equity indices quickly reversed early losses but continued trading with mild negative bias amid uncertainties surrounding the US President Donald Trump's economic policies.

At the time of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down around 20-points to 19,807, while the broader S&P 500 Index dropped 3-points to 2,268. Meanwhile, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 3-points to 5,552.

Following Trump's inaugural speech on Friday, market participants became increasingly nervous that he will pursue protectionist trade policies that might hamper economic growth. Moreover, lack of clarity over his fiscal stimulus plans continues to prompt investors to unwind their post-election bullish bets and is also collaborating to the downslide.

However, the latest Trump comments that he is going to cut taxes massively for middle class and companies seems to have provided some immediate respite for the bulls and limited any immediate downslide for the time being.

Investors will not only be watching for any fresh comments on Trump's promised stimulus measures but will also closely scrutinize Trump's meeting with Canadian and Mexican leaders, and UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday.

