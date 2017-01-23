US stock struggling for a firm direction during opening trade

Major US equity indices opened with marginal gains on Tuesday as investors continue to seek clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.

At the time of reporting, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 20-points to 19820, while the broader S&P 500 Index climbed 3-points to 2268. Meanwhile, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed the broader markets and added 11-points to 5,563.

As investor wait to see what Trump can accomplish during his early days in office, market focus shifts to evaluate a flurry of earnings reports from Verizon, Johnson & Johnson and other household names.

On economic data front, the flash version of US manufacturing PMI rose to 55.1 in January from 54.3 recorded in the previous month, pointing to best manufacturing conditions in 2 years. However a slight disappointment from existing home sales data seems to have negated any positive impact from the upbeat PMI print.

In currency markets, the key US Dollar Index lost its recovery momentum and is currently flirting with 100.00 psychological mark, primarily weighed down by disappointment from housing market data.

