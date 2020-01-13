US stock positioning at extreme levels - Deutsche Bank

US stock positioning is near extreme levels, a sign the investors have run ahead of themselves in pricing improving global growth, according to Deutsche Bank AG.
"It is now in the 96th percentile on our consolidated measure, with a wide variety of metrics very stretched,' strategists Parag Thatte, Srineel Jalagani and Binky Chadha wrote in a note Friday, according to Bloomberg.
Extended metrics include:
- Systematic strategy exposure highest since January 2018.
- Longs in emerging-market futures have risen to record highs.
- Call/put volume ratios are at the top of their historical range.
- Short interest in single stocks is near record lows.
- Short interest in exchange-traded funds has fallen to a new low.
Put simply, the stock market rally looks overdone and a notable pullback could be in the offing, in which case, the anti-risk yen will likely attract strong bids.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces back to four-day highs above 0.6900
AUD/USD has picked up fresh bids over the last hour and hits fresh four-day highs near 0.6915 region, in the wake of improving sentiment on trade deal optimism and latest S&P report on Australian economy while markets gear up for a big week ahead.
USD/JPY peeps above 100-week MA, Yen under pressure on trade headlines
USD/JPY is flashing green, possibly on the back of trade optimism. The bulls need a convincing move above the 100-week average hurdle.. The pair may have a tough time confirming a breakout, as markets may offer US dollars on disinflation concerns.
Week ahead – It’s a trade deal!
It’s been a rather eventful first week of the year for financial markets and while next week may not be quite so action-packed, when it comes to the current climate, who knows what’s around the corner. As far as the coming week goes, politics will continue to dominate.
Gold: 14-day-old rising trendline questions latest weakness
Gold drops to $1556 during early Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal negates the previous day’s bounce off the near-term key support line. December-end top, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers strong support.
GBP/USD: Weekly chart indicates buyer exhaustion
GBP/USD is operating on slippery grounds and could drop below the psychological support of 1.30. The back-to-back weekly candles with long upper shadows are signaling buyer exhaustion above 1.32.