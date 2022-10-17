Stocks plunge & then soar in 5% moves. Dangerous volatile conditions for day traders.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD eases from 1.1300 ahead of UK's Hunt fiscal policy statement
GBP/USD is easing from near 1.1300, as bulls take a breather ahead of UK Chancellor Hunt's statement on the fiscal plan. Tory backbenchers brace to oust UK PM Truss. Bailey's hawkish comments back bulls amid a broadly weaker US dollar.
USD/JPY clings to gains above 148.50, Japan intervention on watch
USD/JPY is off the 32-year high, consolidating below 149.00 in early Europe. A light calendar and cautious optimism offer a sluggish start to the week. Fedspeak remains hawkish but all eyes remain on potential Japanese intervention.
EUR/USD: Mildly bid around mid-0.9700s as DXY retreats despite hawkish Fed wagers
EUR/USD is trading close to 0.9750, as bulls are trying to regain control in early Europe after a two-week downtrend. The pair cheers the broad US dollar weakness amid a sluggish start to the week. Buyers have a tough road ahead considering the optimism over Fed’s next move.
Gold approaches $1,670 hurdle despite hawkish central banks, recession woes
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds onto the week-start recovery from short-term key support as buyers flirt with the $1,650 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal prints the first daily gain in three while recovering from the three-week low.
These two things need to happen for Bitcoin price to flip bullish
Bitcoin price shows clear consolidation over the weekend with no volatility. However, with the Asian session waking up, things might start to get a little dicey as BTC lingers after a bearish move.