Emini S&P December key resistance at 3695/3700 of course. I would take a break above the 500 hour MA at 3720 as a buy signal today. A break above last week's high at 3733/34 confirms the buy signal targeting 3750/55 & probably as far as 3800/20.
Holding key resistance at 3695/3700 re-targets 3665/60 & 3605 for profit taking on shorts.
Nasdaq December shorts at strong resistance at 11200/300 worked perfectly as we hit targets of 11050/11000, 10950/900 & 10800/750, with in fact a low for the day almost exactly here. Yesterday we shot higher to retest strong resistance at 11200/300 this morning. Shorts need stops above 11350. A break higher is an important buy signal for this week targeting 11500 & resistance at 11700/800.
Shorts at strong resistance at 11200/300 target 11000/10950, perhaps as far as 10800/750.
Emini Dow Jones reversed from resistance at 30500/30600 targeting 29950/900 & 29700/600. A low for the day exactly at this support. However we have unexpectedly reversed again back up to test strong resistance at 30450/550. A high for the day exactly here but shorts need stops above 30650. A break higher is a buy signal for the rest of this week, initially targeting 30800 & 309500/31000, perhaps as far as 31400/500.
Shorts at 30450/550 can target 30200/100. Below 30000 look for 29800/700 for profit taking on any remaining shorts.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
