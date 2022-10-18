Emini S&P December key resistance at 3695/3700 of course. I would take a break above the 500 hour MA at 3720 as a buy signal today. A break above last week's high at 3733/34 confirms the buy signal targeting 3750/55 & probably as far as 3800/20.

Holding key resistance at 3695/3700 re-targets 3665/60 & 3605 for profit taking on shorts.

Nasdaq December shorts at strong resistance at 11200/300 worked perfectly as we hit targets of 11050/11000, 10950/900 & 10800/750, with in fact a low for the day almost exactly here. Yesterday we shot higher to retest strong resistance at 11200/300 this morning. Shorts need stops above 11350. A break higher is an important buy signal for this week targeting 11500 & resistance at 11700/800.

Shorts at strong resistance at 11200/300 target 11000/10950, perhaps as far as 10800/750.

Emini Dow Jones reversed from resistance at 30500/30600 targeting 29950/900 & 29700/600. A low for the day exactly at this support. However we have unexpectedly reversed again back up to test strong resistance at 30450/550. A high for the day exactly here but shorts need stops above 30650. A break higher is a buy signal for the rest of this week, initially targeting 30800 & 309500/31000, perhaps as far as 31400/500.

Shorts at 30450/550 can target 30200/100. Below 30000 look for 29800/700 for profit taking on any remaining shorts.