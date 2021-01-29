US Stock Market Today: Gamestop (GMC) and Robinhood continue to dominate the stock market newsflow

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 29 2021:

European indices were lower on Friday, with the FTSE losing 0.8%, Euro Stoxx down 1% and the Dax falling nearly 1%.

Overnight, Asian stocks closed lower with the Nikkei down 1.9% and the Hang Seng losing 0.9%.

US markets were pointing towards a lower open with Nasdaq, Dow and S&P futures all showing losses of about 1%.

EuroStoxx 50

Asian markets failed to take solace from Thursday's strong performance on Wall Street with the Nikkei falling nearly 2% on Friday. Japanese data was poor with consumer confidence falling in January to 29.6 and housing starts also declining.

European markets were also lower as concerns still remained over delays to economic recovery. Longer than expected lockdowns, delays to vaccine rollouts and concerns over new variants all weighed on investors minds. German unemployment rose to 4.6% in December while German GDP rose 0.1% for Q4 2020, Spanish GDP rose 0.4% and French GDP fell 1.3% in the same quarter.

Swedish retailer H&M released weak profit numbers due to the pandemic and shares dropped 4%. Ericsson said strong 5G sales helped results as the stock pushed ahead by 8%.

Morgan Stanley named its “high conviction” European stocks to potentially surprise on earnings. Included were CapGemini, EDF, Norsk Hydro, Santander, Siemens, Man Group and Evolution Gaming. The broker noted positive upside risks for Autos, Beverages, Internet but downside risks for Aerospace & Defence, Infrastructure, Leisure and Airlines.

US stock futures were weaker on Friday as investors waited on results from Caterpillar (CAT), Eli Lilly (LLY) and Chevron (CVX) among others.

Chicago PMI and University of Michigan sentiment index are also due for release on Friday.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares were weak in pre-market trading as the company announced its vaccine was less effective against the new strains of coronavirus.

Democrats rejected a Republican plan to spit President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan into smaller pieces.

Gamestop (GME) remained in vogue as the volatile ride continued. GME shares were up 96% in pre-market trade as trading restrictions were lifted by some brokers.

JPMorgan upped its price target for Motorola (MSI) and Visa (V) released strong earnings numbers.

Stocks covered at FXStreet:

Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now? Update: Fed's green light battles profit-takers (fxstreet.com)

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Are shares going to break $500 today? (fxstreet.com)

AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group inc soars, squeezing short sellers, shrugging covid concerns (fxstreet.com)

GE Stock Forecast: General Electric Company (GE) flat as Morgan Stanley raises price target (fxstreet.com)

NIO Stock Price and Forecast: NIO’s recent weakness tests key support level (fxstreet.com)

PLTR Stock Price: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) signs enterprise partnership with Rio Tinto (RIO) (fxstreet.com)

NNDM Stock Price: Nano Dimension Ltd pauses for breath after recent rally (fxstreet.com)

Gamestop (GME): Should I buy or should I sell Gamestop now? (fxstreet.com)

BB Stock Price: BlackBerry Ltd shrugs defies bearish analysts, competes with Gamestop for attention (fxstreet.com)

AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc revives after CEO says bankruptcy is off the table (fxstreet.com)

PLTR Stock Price: Palantir Technologies Inc dips as investors assess the Demo Day (fxstreet.com)

SENS Stock Price: Senseonics Holdings Inc soars as investors await pending FDA approval (fxstreet.com)

NNDM Stock Price: Nano Dimension Ltd skyrockets after a well-known investment firm takes a big bite (fxstreet.com)

BNGO Stock Forecast: BioNano Genomics Inc soars by 28.37% after raising funds, bullish analysis (fxstreet.com)

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is it moving? The paradigm of a changing landscape (fxstreet.com)

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: The hottest stock of 2021, why is it moving today? (fxstreet.com)

F Stock Price: Ford Motor Company trades flat despite an upgrade from a prominent name (fxstreet.com)

FCEL Stock Price: FuelCell Energy Inc gains after beating revenue estimates last quarter (fxstreet.com)

CCIV stock price and news: Churchill Capital Corp IV soars on Lucid Motors SPAC merger hopes (fxstreet.com)

Li Auto Inc Stock Price and News: Bulls eye a Biden boost after the Jefferies jump (fxstreet.com)

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) stock price trends lower despite $100 million debt offering (fxstreet.com)

TRXC Stock Price: Transenterix Inc takes investors for a ride after obtaining European approvals (fxstreet.com)

MRNA Stock Forecast: Moderna Inc dips on concerns of allergic reactions to its COVID-19 vaccine (fxstreet.com)

AZN Stock Forecast: AstraZeneca plc gains on urgent European demand for its COVID-19 vaccine (fxstreet.com)

BNGO Stock Forecast: BioNano Genomics Inc set to crash after offering shares at 35% below close price (fxstreet.com)

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Stock Price and Forecast: Rollercoaster for getting high! (fxstreet.com)

AT Stock Price: Atlantic Power Corp soars on news of acquisition by I Squared Capital (fxstreet.com)

NEXT Stock Price: NextDecade Corp gains again despite a further setback in its plans for Europe (fxstreet.com)

BB Stock Price: BlackBerry Ltd set to extend gains as it dances with three giants (fxstreet.com)

Facebook (FB) Stock Price and Forecast: WhatsApp signals some problems, FB and GOOGL face antitrust lawsuit (fxstreet.com)

Signal Advance Inc (SIGL) Stock Price and Forecast: The WhatsApp (FB) killer, except it is not! (fxstreet.com)

Alibaba (BABA) Stock Price Forecast: Gains 3% on IM electric sedan launch (fxstreet.com)

Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Price and Forecast: Preparing for take off (fxstreet.com)

NIO Stock Price Forecast: Carmaker weathers comments calling for a correction, a sign of strength (fxstreet.com)

Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) Stock Price and Forecast: Charging ahead with the sector (fxstreet.com)

BNGO Stock Forecast: BioNano Genomics Inc eyes all-time highs after cancer-related progress (fxstreet.com)

TTCF Stock Price: Tattooed Chef Inc readies for a breakout as new vegan options hit mainstream (fxstreet.com)

PLTR Stock Price: Palantir Technologies Inc holding onto high ground after analyst boost (fxstreet.com)

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.