US Stock Market Today: Are markets returning to normal?

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday February 2:

European indices were stronger on Tuesday with the Dax and EuroStoxx both registering gains of 1% and the FTSE up 0.3%.

Overnight, Asian stocks closed higher with the Hang Seng up 1.2% and the Nikkei gaining 1%.

US markets were heading for a higher open with Dow and Nasdaq futures both up 0.8% and the S&P futures showing a gain of 0.77%.





Asian markets ignored weak retail sales from Hong Kong (a 14% decline in Dec) and took their lead from Wall Street as all markets closed higher. Reports of discussions between Republicans and Democrats on stimulus measures helped markets as did stronger US stock markets on Monday.

European markets were also comfortably higher with traders citing White House comments saying a meeting between President joe Biden and Republican senators was “productive”. European data showed EU GDP falling 0.7% in Q4 2020, slightly better than expected. Inflation concerns resurfaced as French CPI rose a higher than expected 0.8% in January. Mining and silver related stocks gave up gains as silver prices fell.

BP shares were lower after weak fourth-quarter results.

US stock futures were strong on Tuesday adding to Monday's gains. A deluge of results awaits investors on Tuesday as Pfizer (PFE), UPS, Alphabet (GOOGL), Alibaba (BABA) and Amazon (AMZN) all report earnings on Tuesday. Pfizer (PFE), UPS and Alibaba all reported strong results on Tuesday before the open.

Markets also appeared buoyed by renewed calmness as the /wallstreetbets phenomenon appeared to be waning. All recent in vogue stocks Blackberry (BB), Gamestop (GME), AMC and others were all sharply lower on Tuesday along with Silver and silver related stocks.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Dell Technologies (DELL) from a neutral to a buy rating and increased its price target to $96, Morgan Stanley increased its price target for Tesla (TSLA) to $880.

Stocks covered at FXStreet:

