US stock market Pinterest Inc (PINS) and Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) technical analysis [Video]

US Stock Market Pinterest Inc (PINS) & Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading .
Pinterest Inc
PINS: Daily Elliott Wave Chart .
Moving nicely as predicted, we could be near a significant low soon.
Pinduoduo Inc
PDD: Daily Elliott Wave Chart .
Exactly what I was referring to yesterday, this is the move I wanted to see, we can start looking for longs now.
Video Chapters
00:00 Pinterest Inc (PINS) Elliott Wave Analysis.
02:43 Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) Elliott Wave Analysis.
05:26 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
