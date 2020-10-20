US Senate Majority Leader McConnell has stated that the Senate would consider larger virus relief deal if the White House & Pelosi can reach an agreement.
He added that stimulus checks would not be included in the GOP's proposal and that the White House supported aid deal would get a vote.
Meanwhile, Mitt Romney says he would oppose $1.8T stimulus deal which likely means that there are many more who will do so as well. In the past, he has favoured unemployment insurance plans that offered more generous benefits than the Senate Republicans proposed.
Romney has repeatedly signalled a willingness to move in the direction of Democrats. Most notably, he was the only Republican to vote to convict President Donald Trump and remove him from office in February after his impeachment trial.
At the top of the hour, there are talks scheduled to take place between Steven Mnuchin and Nancy Pelosi. Whether there can be any good news ahead of the close is unknown, but markets are banking on it.
The Senate GOP COVID bill doesn’t get the job done for the American people— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 20, 2020
Nothing for American families
Nothing to help keep Americans in their homes
Nothing for Americans who have lost their jobs
Democrats are fighting to pass the HEROES Act to give Americans real relief
Market implications
The barrage of headlines that are piling through thick and thin are keeping the bid alive on Wall Street as Congressional activity keeps hopes alive.
The S&P 500 remains in bullish territory above critical supports and trades over 1.16% higher at the time of writing.
S&P 500 on the verge of bull-extension
