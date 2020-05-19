US Steel Stock Price: Higher lows and protectionism imply buying opportunity

- Hopes for a quick reopening and a vaccine may push US Steel Corporation prices higher.
- President Donald Trump's protectionism is also a bullish sign.
- The NYSE:X shares are edging lower, but the technical pattern seems promising.
"Nigel has a future in British Steel" – goes the 1980s XTC song, but what about United States Steel? The established industry company founded at the beginning of the 20th century suffered a hit amid the coronavirus crisis but has seen its prices rising.
On Tuesday, NYSE:X is edging higher, despite the broader stock market slide, yet it may have even more room to rise. One of the reasons for the pressure on stocks is the growing Sino-US tensions.
President Donald Trump has ramped up his criticism against China – trying to shift the blame for COVID-10, which has taken the lives of over 90,000 Americans. Nevertheless, that stance could prove a boon for US Steel, which may benefit from domestic companies opting for purchasing metal products in the US.
The encouraging news about growing chances of a vaccine – coming from Moderna's initial trial – raises the prospects for a relatively robust recovery. Will it be a V-shaped one? Probably not, but it may still be significant.
Price of Steel
The year-to-date NYSE:X chart is showing that the stock is taking two steps forward, one step back. Setting higher lows is a bullish sign. Significant resistance is around $8.5, which was the post-crash peak. The trough was $4.54, and the recovery has been considerable since that bottom in mid-March.
The stock traded around $11 at the beginning of the year, and its 52-week high was $15.90. It may still drop if falling demand weighs on orders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid an upbeat market mood, better ZEW figure
EUR/USD has hit new two-week highs around 1.0950, amid an upbeat market mood, driven by hopes for an EU fund and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with 51 points. Fed Chair Powell's testimony is eyed.
GBP/USD extends gains amid risk-on mood, job figures
GBP/USD is extending its gains well above 1.22 amid an upbeat market mood, driven mostly by hopes for a vaccine and support from the Fed. Jobless claims leaped by 856.5K in April, worse than expected. The UK is planning to lower tariffs.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play
Bitcoin's dominance goal is at 60% in the medium term. Extreme mistrust is reflected in sentiment levels inappropriate to current price levels. Ripple is prone to sudden movements, but with no visibility in the direction.
Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level ahead of Powell’s testimony
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1740 region.
US Dollar Index: Further downside could see 99.10 re-tested
DXY is down for the second session in a row, coming under further selling pressure amidst a strong recovery of the riskier assets. The leg lower has intensified after the breakdown of the 100.00 mark on Monday.