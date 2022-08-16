The United States has received, through the European Union, Iran's comments on the EU's nuclear proposal and is studying them, a spokesperson for the State Department said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.
Market reaction
Crude oil prices fell sharply on this development and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last seen losing 0.8% on the day at $87.20.
In case the US and Iran reach an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian gas and oil supply could enter the markets via the removal of sanctions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains, trades below 1.0200
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound from the two-week low it touched at 1.0122 earlier in the day but lost its momentum before testing 1.0200. The dollar rally lost its steam on disappointing US housing data and allowed the pair to erase its daily losses.
GBP/USD settles in positive territory below 1.2100
After having declined toward 1.2000, GBP/USD reversed its direction and climbed above 1.2100 before going into a consolidation phase below that level. The pair remains on track to snap a three-day losing streak as the dollar struggles to preserve its strength.
Gold stays below $1,780 as US yields push higher
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session and dropped toward $1,770. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 2.8%, not allowing XAU/USD to capitalize on renewed dollar weakness.
Three reasons why meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are hot again
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices break into a rally, offering holders gains. Dogecoin offered holders 16% gains over the past week, and competitor Shiba Inu yielded 30% profits.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!