U.S. State Department will impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials for treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang - Statement

In a statement, the U.S. State Department has said it will impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials for treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang.

More:

U.S. State Department says visa restrictions follow Monday's announcement of export restrictions on 28 Chinese entities.

U.S. State Department says visa restrictions target Chinese government and communist party officials believed responsible for the detention and abuse of Muslim minorities.

FX implications:

This has come on the same week as the US is supposed to be hosting Chinese officials to find a solution to the trade war saga. Investors are responding in kind and risk asset classes are supported. The Yen and GBP are the strongest currencies currently.