US State Department: Talks with China next week will be difficult

Reuters reported that the United States on Thursday condemned China's moves to change Hong Kong's electoral system, calling it a continuing assault on democracy in the territory.
"The changes approved by the National People’s Congress today on March 11 are a direct attack on Hong Kong’s autonomy, its freedoms and democratic processes, limiting political participation, reducing democratic representation and stifling political debate," State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.
Key notes
US State Department spokesman says united states condemns china's continuing assault on democracy in Hong Kong
US State Department says there will be some difficult conversations with the Chinese next week.
US State Department says US will not pull any punches in discussing areas of disagreement with China.
US State Department says US is expecting Beijing to demonstrate 'seriousness' regarding its desire to change the tone of the bilateral. relationship.
US State Department says US will be frank in explaining how Beijing's actions challenge the security and prosperity of the US and its allies
US State Department says US is not looking to engage in talks for the sake of talks with China.
US State Department says talks with China do not have to be purely adversarial, there will be opportunities to raise potential areas of cooperation.
Market implications
The markets will be hopeful for a positive start to ironing out the creases between the two most powerful nations in the world.
