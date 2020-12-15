US Speaker Pelosi to discuss COVID-19 aid with congressional leaders at 2100 GMT – Reuters

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be meeting with top congressional leaders at 2100 GMT on Tuesday to discuss the next coronavirus relief bill and government funding, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and the House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will be reportedly present at the meeting.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes edged higher on this headline. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9% on the day, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were gaining 0.96% and 0.55%, respectively.