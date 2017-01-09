US: Slight downside risk for consumer sentiment – Nomura

US: Slight downside risk for consumer sentiment – NomuraBy Sandeep Kanihama
The preliminary reading of consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan survey indicated an uptick in August, mainly driven by self-identified Republicans, but there is a slight downside risk for the August final reading as much of the preliminary survey was conducted before controversies regarding President Trump’s remarks on the events in Charlottesville, VA, according to analysts at Nomura.
Key Quotes
“The final report will likelyfully capture the impact of these controversies on consumer sentiment. However, healthy consumer fundamentals should maintain elevated readings for consumer sentiment. Meanwhile, inflation expectations (2.6% over next year and 2.5% over the next five years) are likely to remain within a steady range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.