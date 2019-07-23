US/ Sino trade negotiations start again, clashing with the Fed interest rate decision

- US team of negotiators confirmed to travel to meet with Vice-Premier Liu He and China's negotiation team.
- The events will take place at month-end and around the Federal Open Market Committee two day meeting.
Earlier suspicion hat a U.S. delegation led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be travelling to China next week for the first face-to-face meetings since the Group of 20 have been confirmed in recent trade.
Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will indeed travel to Beijing to hold talks between Monday and Wednesday. Markets will likely be awash with relative trade headlines in the lead-up to the main showdown which will be the Federal Open Market Committee commencing the 30th with the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision revealed on Wednesday, 31st.
FX implications
The clash between the two events will certainly make for an interesting FX market. On the one hand, an in-person meeting between Lighthizer, Mnuchin and Vice-Premier Liu He would be seen as a positive step towards reducing trade tensions and be regarded as risk positive, so long as subsequent headlines are indeed positive, while on the other hand, liquidity aught to be thinning out in the lead into month-end and the Fed's interest rate decision. Positive sentiment is likely to support the Dollar, AUD and EM-FX although investors will likely await the outcome of the Fed before positioning accordingly, making for a busy end of the month followed by closing sessions next week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD maintains the red, bears eye 1.1106
The positive momentum of the American currency leads the way among currencies. EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1180 with little in the way toward the yearly low at 1.1106. EU Consumer Confidence and US housing data pending of release.
GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, back below 1.2450
The modest advance triggered by Boris Johnson’s victory has been already reversed, as the dollar rules. GBP/USD slowly but steadily approaching to its daily low at 1.2417, as UK data released earlier in the day disappointed.
USD/JPY: Greenback gaining ground against Yen above the 108.00 handle
USD/JPY is bouncing from the monthly lows as buyers broke above the 108.00 figure. The levels to beat for bulls are seen at 108.27 and the 108.41 resistances.
Gold: Rebounds from $1414 area, retests overnight swing high
With technical indicators on hourly charts recovering from the negative territory, a follow-through buying beyond the current congestion zone might now set the stage for a further intraday appreciating move.
Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins
ETH/BTC is set up to rise in the short term. XRP can surprise and open up the Altcoin season. Bitcoin goes low and tests important levels.