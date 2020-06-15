US set to allow four flights from China each week

Reuters carries fresh headlines on Monday, citing that the US is set to allow four flights from China each week.

This comes after the US threatened to block Chinese passenger flights from June 16 despite Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian noting the country's aviation authority was making "solemn representations" over the matter.

The US-China relationship has been soured over several issues, including Beijing coronavirus mishandling and the forceful security legislation on Hong Kong last month.

Market reaction

The risk sentiment sees a fresh leg higher in Tuesday’s early Asian hours, with the S&P 500 futures back in the green zone and rising 0.64%, at the time of writing.

AUD/USD extends the previous gains to regain the 0.6950 level.