US: Services Business Activity Index registered 54.7 in July, up from 54.2 in June - Markit

US: Services Business Activity Index registered 54.7 in July, up from 54.2 in June - MarkitBy Eren Sengezer
"The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit U.S. Services Business Activity Index registered 54.7 in July, up from 54.2 in June. The latest reading signalled the largest expansion of business activity since January and the fourth consecutive month of accelerated growth," IHS Markit announced on Thursday.
Key highlights:
- July survey data signalled a solid expansion in business activity among US service providers
- July data indicated that the pace of new order growth was the strongest in two years
- The rate of job creation was the strongest so far this year
- July survey data indicated robust business confidence among service providers
