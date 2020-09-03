US Service Sector: The initial rebound boost is fading – Wells Fargo

The August Service ISM index dropped modestly in August. Analysts at Wells Fargo, point out that the headline print of 56.9 only barely missed consensus, and ad that underlying details suggest the initial boost from the re-opening of the service economy is starting to fade.
Key Quotes:
“The headline services ISM came in at 56.9, a hair shy of the 57.0 consensus estimate and down slightly from the 58.1 reading in July. The slip in business activity from 67.2 to 62.4 was slightly more pronounced.”
“A more pessimistic take would be that some offsetting moves in the subcomponents suggest slightly more going on than just a mere slowing. New orders dropped more than 10 points to 56.8.”
“The employment component is looking better at 47.9 versus 42.1 last month, but this would still indicate merely a slowing in the pace of layoff rather than outright hiring in the service sector.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes on lower ground after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, settling lower after the encouraging drop in US jobless claims and the upbeat ISM Services PMI. Tension is mounting ahead of Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data beat estimates and is supporting the dollar.
XAU/USD drops to one-week lows, a test of $1900 on the cards
Gold prices are falling sharply on Thursday despite the risk aversion environment. XAU/USD dropped further and bottomed at $1,921/oz, reaching the lowest level in a week.
WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA
WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA
WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.