US: Service sector business activity growth remains strong in September - Markit

US: Service sector business activity growth remains strong in September - MarkitBy Eren Sengezer
"The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit U.S. Services Business Activity Index registered 55.3 in September, down slightly from 56.0 in August," the IHS Markit announced on Wednesday.
Key highlights:
- Although the rate of growth eased slightly compared with August, upturns in both activity and inflows of new work were strong compared to the average seen over the past two years.
- New business received by service sector firms expanded further in September.
- On the price front, the rates of both input cost and output charge inflation accelerated in September.
- Employment growth in the service sector was solid in September, albeit easing to a three-month low.
- Activity expectations for the upcoming 12 months were robust in September, but the degree of optimism slipped to the lowest in seven months.
