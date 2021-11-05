US Senior Democratic Aide: House expected to vote on Pres. Biden infrastructure bills Friday

A senior Democratic aide said that the US House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on Friday on the Build Back Better Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill already passed in the Senate in August, per Reuters.
The aide said that leadership was confident on passing the bills on Friday.
Market reaction
The greenback is little affected by this piece of news, as the US dollar index trades better bid around 94.35, consolidating Thursday’s solid gains heading into the NFP release.
