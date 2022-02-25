US Senator Rubio: It appears at least 36 missiles have been fired at Kyiv the past 40 minutes

US Senator Marco Rubio, Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence, tweeted out: “Appears at least 36 missiles have been fired at Kyiv the past 40 minutes.”

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) confirms that Russian forces unleashed the second attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Friday.

Russian military struck on central Kyiv by explosions after President Vladimir Putin ordered an offensive that he said was aimed at toppling the government.

Ukraine sustained 137 dead and 316 injured on Thursday, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy grieved in his midnight address to the nation.

Market reaction

These headlines fail to have any impact on the market sentiment, as it continues to stabilize ahead of the US and NATO meeting to discuss the security situation in and around Ukraine.

The S&P 500 futures are down only 0.33% as against the previous drop of 0.66%.

Gold is looking to extend its recovery above $1,900, currently trading at $1,913.