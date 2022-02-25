US Senator Rubio: It appears at least 36 missiles have been fired at Kyiv the past 40 minutes

US Senator Marco Rubio, Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence, tweeted out: “Appears at least 36 missiles have been fired at Kyiv the past 40 minutes.”
Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) confirms that Russian forces unleashed the second attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Friday.
Russian military struck on central Kyiv by explosions after President Vladimir Putin ordered an offensive that he said was aimed at toppling the government.
Ukraine sustained 137 dead and 316 injured on Thursday, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy grieved in his midnight address to the nation.
Market reaction
These headlines fail to have any impact on the market sentiment, as it continues to stabilize ahead of the US and NATO meeting to discuss the security situation in and around Ukraine.
The S&P 500 futures are down only 0.33% as against the previous drop of 0.66%.
Gold is looking to extend its recovery above $1,900, currently trading at $1,913.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.1200 on cautious optimism over Russia-Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD pares the biggest daily loss in three months, grinds near-daily highs. Hopes that the US could broker a ceasefire deal through NATO triggered the latest rebound even as Russia bombards Ukraine. US President Biden will have a virtual meeting with global allies NATO members.
GBP/USD remains capped just ahead of 1.34 the figure as Kyiv comes under fire
There are explosions in Kyiv being reported which is hurting risk sentiment in Asia. nevertheless, GBP/USD is still higher by some 0.15% but is struggling to convince in the correction that has started to decelerate in the face of risk aversion and the Ukraine crisis.
GBP/USD remains capped just ahead of 1.34 the figure as Kyiv comes under fire
There are explosions in Kyiv being reported which is hurting risk sentiment in Asia. nevertheless, GBP/USD is still higher by some 0.15% but is struggling to convince in the correction that has started to decelerate in the face of risk aversion and the Ukraine crisis.
Crypto market bounces back as Biden imposes sanctions on Russia
US President Joe Biden said that the United States will block five of the biggest Russian banks following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The cryptocurrency market has seen a rebound following new sanctions imposed on Russia.
Markets quake on Russian invasion of Ukraine but quickly discover Realpolitik Premium
The not entirely novel spectacle of Russia invading a former Soviet republic, think Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014, was met by a violent but typical market flight to safety on Thursday. What was unusual was the ensuing reversal in the equity, credit and commodity markets.