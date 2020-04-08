US Senator Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 Democratic presidential campaign

US Senator Bernie Sanders announced on Wednesday that he will be pulling out of the 2020 presidential race, Reuters reported, citing a recently-published campaign statement.

Bernie Sanders will be delivering his remarks in a press conference at 11:45 EST (15:45 GMT).

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes extended their daily rally following this development. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both up 2% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was adding 1.65%.