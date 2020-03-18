US Senate Republicans to vote on coronavirus bill on Wednesday – Reuters

The Republican-led US Senate is expected to vote on a multibillion-dollar coronavirus bill on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The bill was approved by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives over the weekend, the source told Reuters and added that Republicans were still working to "address the concerns of the final holdouts among their party caucus."

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes erased a portion of earlier losses but remain deep in the negative territory. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 4.2% on the day and the S&P 500 was erasing 3%.