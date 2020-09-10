US: Senate Republicans fail to advance $300 billion coronavirus aid bill

The US Senate Republicans killed a $300 billion coronavirus stimulus bill on Thursday. The Senate voted 52-47 to advance the bill but fell short of the 60 votes needed.

Meanwhile, Democrats opposed the bill due to the fact that it did not include state and local government relief and food assistance.

Market reaction

This development doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was down 0.45% on a daily basis at 3,383.