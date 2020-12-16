US Senate Minority Leader Schumer: We’re fighting hard for stimulus checks in this COVID-relief bill

Having heard that the US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has left the Capitol Hill, while keeping his optimism for the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus, US stimulus waters got to head from US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

The minority leader tweets about the democratic fight for the stimulus checks while trying to please the American people.

FX implications

The news couldn’t please market watchers as the talks are already pushed back, as McConnell leaves. Even so, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains following the news amid cautious optimism. However, updates relating to the fresh US-China tussle and uncertainty over Brexit may keep hammering the optimists.