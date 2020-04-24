US Senate Minority Leader Schumer: Momentum growing for Congressional relief package

"The momentum is growing for Congressional relief package for the state and local governments," US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told National Public Radio (NPR) on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this comment and was last seen posting small daily losses at 100.43. Meanwhile, US stock index futures were up around 0.5% on the day to suggest that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open the last day of the week modestly higher.