US Senate Minority Leader Schumer expresses hope that a deal can be struck

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is speaking on the chamber's floor and is expressing content with some of the provisions of the upcoming stimulus package to counter the fallout of the coronavirus crisis. While Schumer does not confirm a deal, he expresses hope an accord can be struck later in the day.

US stocks have been on the rise amid hopes that Republicans and Democrats can agree on a fiscal stimulus package, worth north of $1 trillion. Previous attempts have failed. Earlier, majority leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate is "very close" to an agreement. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has been involved in frantic talks.