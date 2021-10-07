US Senate Majority Leader Schumer hopes agreement over debt ceiling extension tomorrow

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Thursday that they’re making progress (concerning the efforts to overcome the debt ceiling standoff).
The policymaker also said to have hopes to come to an agreement by tomorrow morning.
It's worth noting that the US Senators are back to home now and will reconvene discussions at 10:00 AM US time. There's vote on the debt ceiling extension during the routing Senate session that recentlly underpinned the market's risk-on mood.
Read: EUR/USD fades bounce off 14-month low around 1.1550, US debt ceiling standoff eyed
